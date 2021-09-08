BNP Paribas Lowers Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) to Neutral

BNP Paribas cut shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $640.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LRCX. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $780.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lam Research from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $653.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $745.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $705.71.

LRCX stock opened at $593.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $292.28 and a 1 year high of $673.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $613.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $609.71. The firm has a market cap of $84.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.24.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 33.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.09%.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,964 shares of company stock worth $9,423,010 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth $1,301,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,220,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,318,105,000 after acquiring an additional 32,283 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 94.3% during the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 20.1% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,087,000 after acquiring an additional 18,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 139.9% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,535,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

