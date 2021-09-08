Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Limoneira Company is an agribusiness and real estate development company. Its current operations consist of fruit production and marketing, real estate development and capital investment activities. Limoneira has three business segments: agribusiness, rental operations, and real estate development. The agribusiness segment includes its farming and lemon packing operations. The Company produces lemons, avocados, oranges, and other specialty crops. The rental operations segment includes housing, organic recycling, commercial and leased land operations. The real estate development segment includes its real estate projects and development. Limoneira Company is based in Santa Paula, California. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Limoneira in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.83.

Shares of LMNR opened at $15.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.80 and a beta of 1.01. Limoneira has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $20.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $45.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Limoneira will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -43.48%.

In other Limoneira news, Director Elizabeth Blanchard Chess sold 1,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $26,015.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,524.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 6,893 shares of company stock worth $124,804 in the last ninety days. 5.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMNR. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Limoneira by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 759,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,295,000 after buying an additional 284,789 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Limoneira during the 1st quarter worth $4,410,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Limoneira by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 803,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,096,000 after buying an additional 111,145 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Limoneira by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 432,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,565,000 after buying an additional 79,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 270,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 53,762 shares during the last quarter. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

