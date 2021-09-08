Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Exela Technologies, Inc. is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions, Healthcare Solutions and Legal & Loss Prevention Services. ITPS provides industry solutions for banking and financial services, including lending solutions for mortgages, banking solutions for clearing, anti-money laundering, sanctions, cross-border settlement; property and casualty insurance solutions for enrollments, and communications. The HS segment offerings include integrated accounts payable and accounts receivable, and information management for both the healthcare payer and provider markets. The LLPS segment solutions include processing of legal claims for class action and mass action settlement administrations, involving project management support, notification and collection, analysis, and distribution of settlement funds. Exela Technologies Inc., formerly known as Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is based in United States. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Exela Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Exela Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ XELA opened at $2.49 on Tuesday. Exela Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $7.82. The company has a market cap of $358.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.26.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $293.01 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exela Technologies will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Par Chadha sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total transaction of $347,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 49.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XELA. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Exela Technologies in the first quarter worth about $3,964,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exela Technologies in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exela Technologies in the second quarter worth about $96,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Exela Technologies by 47.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 694,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 223,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Exela Technologies in the first quarter worth about $335,000. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exela Technologies Company Profile

