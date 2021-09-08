Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Price Target Raised to C$26.50

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$23.50 to C$26.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy to C$27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. CSFB set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$26.75 price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$28.00 to C$23.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Innergex Renewable Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$25.43.

TSE:INE opened at C$21.27 on Tuesday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of C$18.37 and a 12-month high of C$32.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 574.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.10 billion and a PE ratio of -23.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$20.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.39.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

