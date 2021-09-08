Invinity Energy Systems (OTCMKTS:IVVGF) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Invinity Energy Systems plc (OTCMKTS:IVVGF) shares dropped 5.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.66 and last traded at $1.66. Approximately 1,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 12,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Invinity Energy Systems to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.68.

Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries for energy storage applications of businesses, industries, and electricity networks. The company offers off grid energy and grid services. Invinity Energy Systems plc is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

