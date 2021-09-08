$1.20 Billion in Sales Expected for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) will announce $1.20 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.21 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.19 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group posted sales of $1.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will report full year sales of $4.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.88 billion to $4.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.16 billion to $5.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share.

TME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. HSBC downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.65.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 46,032,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,208,000 after buying an additional 3,480,167 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 148.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,504,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,136,000 after buying an additional 20,618,402 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 18.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,274,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,695,000 after buying an additional 4,473,850 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 20.8% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 22,498,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880,520 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 18.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,725,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299,009 shares during the period. 29.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.82 and a 200 day moving average of $16.48. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $32.25.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

