Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Barclays

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CYTK has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Cytokinetics from $26.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Cytokinetics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cytokinetics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.09.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

CYTK stock opened at $31.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.93 and a 200-day moving average of $24.72. Cytokinetics has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $34.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 1.41.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 179.39% and a negative net margin of 269.48%. The company had revenue of $2.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cytokinetics will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $106,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $65,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,581 shares of company stock worth $1,072,366 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth about $38,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 144.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Cytokinetics by 1,422.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.