The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give ASOS (LON:ASC) a GBX 5,800 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) target price on ASOS (LON:ASC) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ASC. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group set a GBX 5,250 ($68.59) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,300 ($95.37) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 5,967.69 ($77.97).

Shares of ASC stock opened at GBX 3,473 ($45.37) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of £3.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,129.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,847. ASOS has a 52 week low of GBX 3,465 ($45.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32).

In other ASOS news, insider Nick Beighton sold 29,558 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,100 ($66.63), for a total value of £1,507,458 ($1,969,503.53).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

