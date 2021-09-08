The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Research Coverage Started at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research started coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) in a research note published on Tuesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

HAIN stock opened at $37.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 49.62 and a beta of 0.73. The Hain Celestial Group has a 1 year low of $30.54 and a 1 year high of $46.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.19.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $450.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.46 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 72.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

