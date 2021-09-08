Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €95.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Nord/LB set a €84.00 ($98.82) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €98.00 ($115.29) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €98.86 ($116.30).

Shares of BMW opened at €80.47 ($94.67) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €83.19 and its 200-day moving average is €84.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €57.25 ($67.35) and a 12-month high of €96.39 ($113.40).

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

