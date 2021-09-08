WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Shares Down 6.6%

WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF)’s share price fell 6.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.06 and last traded at $2.06. 22,495 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 64,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of WildBrain from $2.80 to $2.90 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.53.

Get WildBrain alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average is $2.22.

WildBrain Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of content, television, and consumer products representation. It operates through the following segments: Content Business, Television, and Consumer Products Represented. The Consumer Products Represented segment includes representation of internal and third-party brands.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for WildBrain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WildBrain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.