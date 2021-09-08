CCA Industries (OTCMKTS:CAWW) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Shares of CCA Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAWW) dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.50 and last traded at $3.50. Approximately 3,770 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 3,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average is $3.00. The firm has a market cap of $22.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.01 and a beta of 0.31.

CCA Industries (OTCMKTS:CAWW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.37 million during the quarter.

CCA Industries Inc engages in trading products in multiple health-and-beauty aids, over the counter drug and remedies, and cosmeceutical categories. Its products include Plus+White toothpastes and teeth whiteners, Bikini Zone medicated topical and shave gels, Nutra Nail nail care, Scar Zone scar treatment products, Sudden Change anti-aging skin care products, Hair Off hair removal and depilatory products, and Solar Sense sun protection products.

