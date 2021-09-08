Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €180.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been assigned a €180.00 ($211.76) price target by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €149.30 ($175.65) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday, August 13th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €192.00 ($225.88) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €162.82 ($191.55).

DHER stock opened at €132.10 ($155.41) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion and a PE ratio of -15.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €122.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is €116.57. Delivery Hero has a 12 month low of €85.24 ($100.28) and a 12 month high of €145.40 ($171.06).

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

