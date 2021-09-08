ASICS (OTCMKTS:ASCCF) Upgraded to Conviction-Buy by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ASICS (OTCMKTS:ASCCF) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS ASCCF opened at $22.65 on Tuesday. ASICS has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $25.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.34 and its 200-day moving average is $20.27.
ASICS Company Profile
