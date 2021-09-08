MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Rowe

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) had its target price upped by Rowe from $11.50 to $20.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Rowe currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Sunday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MEI Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MEI Pharma has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.00.

MEIP stock opened at $2.88 on Tuesday. MEI Pharma has a twelve month low of $2.37 and a twelve month high of $4.57. The company has a market cap of $324.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.13.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 72.92% and a negative net margin of 198.06%. On average, equities analysts forecast that MEI Pharma will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,662,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,637 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in MEI Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $2,186,000. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MEI Pharma by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 6,378,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585,660 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in MEI Pharma by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 822,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 381,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC acquired a new position in MEI Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 61.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

