Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Downgraded to “Neutral” at DA Davidson

DA Davidson downgraded shares of Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $60.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $63.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BANR. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Banner from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banner from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.40.

Get Banner alerts:

Shares of BANR stock opened at $55.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.16. Banner has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $60.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.47.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $149.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.75 million. Banner had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 28.76%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Banner will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.66%.

In other Banner news, VP Peter Conner sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $52,308.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,467.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banner in the 1st quarter valued at about $663,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Banner in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,150,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banner by 305.4% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 18,812 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Banner by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 21,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Banner by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 26,506 shares during the period. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Banner

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

Recommended Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.