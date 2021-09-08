Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRY) Raised to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Mineral Resources stock opened at $38.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.61. Mineral Resources has a fifty-two week low of $17.41 and a fifty-two week high of $44.85.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $2.0581 per share. This represents a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th.

Mineral Resources Ltd. engages in mining and processing of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining Services; Commodities; and Central. It offers contract crushing, infrastructure, and recovery of base metals concentrate. The company was founded by Christopher J. Ellison on February 27, 2006 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

