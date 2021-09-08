Newscope Capital (OTC:PHRRF) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Shares of Newscope Capital Corp. (OTC:PHRRF) dropped 3.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.75 and last traded at $0.75. Approximately 174,658 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 588,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Newscope Capital in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Newscope Capital Company Profile (OTC:PHRRF)

Newscope Capital Corp. functions as an holding company. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

