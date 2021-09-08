RxSight Inc’s (NASDAQ:RXST) Quiet Period To End on September 8th

RxSight’s (NASDAQ:RXST) quiet period will end on Wednesday, September 8th. RxSight had issued 7,350,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 30th. The total size of the offering was $117,600,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During RxSight’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RXST. Bank of America began coverage on shares of RxSight in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of RxSight in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of RxSight in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of RxSight in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of RxSight in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Shares of RXST stock opened at $15.84 on Wednesday. RxSight has a twelve month low of $11.19 and a twelve month high of $19.67.

RxSight Inc is a commercial-stage medical technology company focuses on patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens(R), RxSight Light Delivery Device and accessories. RxSight Inc is based in ALISO VIEJO, Calif.

