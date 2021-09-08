First Bancorp of Indiana (OTCMKTS:FBPI) & First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Head to Head Comparison

First Bancorp of Indiana (OTCMKTS:FBPI) and First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares First Bancorp of Indiana and First Savings Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Bancorp of Indiana N/A N/A N/A First Savings Financial Group 17.66% 23.65% 2.23%

This table compares First Bancorp of Indiana and First Savings Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Bancorp of Indiana N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A First Savings Financial Group $191.05 million 1.08 $33.35 million $14.04 6.18

First Savings Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than First Bancorp of Indiana.

Dividends

First Bancorp of Indiana pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. First Savings Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. First Savings Financial Group pays out 10.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Savings Financial Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.9% of First Savings Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of First Bancorp of Indiana shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of First Savings Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

First Bancorp of Indiana has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Savings Financial Group has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for First Bancorp of Indiana and First Savings Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Bancorp of Indiana 0 0 0 0 N/A First Savings Financial Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

First Savings Financial Group has a consensus price target of $77.50, suggesting a potential downside of 10.63%. Given First Savings Financial Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Savings Financial Group is more favorable than First Bancorp of Indiana.

Summary

First Savings Financial Group beats First Bancorp of Indiana on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Bancorp of Indiana

First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and management of its subsidiary. It offers certificate of deposits, checking accounts, health savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, loans, direct deposit, credit cards, statements, mobile banking, mobile check deposit, overdraft services, safe deposit boxes, and telephone banking services. The company was founded on November 25, 1998 and is headquartered in Evansville, IN.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area. It operates through the following segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. The Core Banking segment engages in residential, commercial and consumer loans. The SBA Lending segment focuses on net gains on sales of loans and net interest income as its primary sources of revenue. The Mortgage Banking segment originates residential mortgage loans and sells it in the secondary market. The company was founded in May 2008 and is headquartered in Jeffersonville, IN.

