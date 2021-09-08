Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.95 Billion

Brokerages expect Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to announce sales of $1.95 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.25 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.78 billion. Live Nation Entertainment reported sales of $184.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 959.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full year sales of $4.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.13 billion to $5.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $12.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.02 billion to $13.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Live Nation Entertainment.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.45. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 114.44%. The company had revenue of $575.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.84 million.

Several research analysts have commented on LYV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.17.

LYV opened at $87.68 on Wednesday. Live Nation Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $47.97 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.80 and a 200-day moving average of $85.04. The company has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 1.34.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

