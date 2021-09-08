Arch Resources, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $10.40 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Arch Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $10.40 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.07. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Arch Resources’ FY2022 earnings at $11.56 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.23 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.87 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ARCH. B. Riley increased their target price on Arch Resources from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Arch Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.25.

ARCH stock opened at $83.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.09. Arch Resources has a twelve month low of $27.86 and a twelve month high of $85.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.96 and its 200-day moving average is $56.01.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $450.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.03 million. Arch Resources had a negative return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 16.00%. Arch Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.26) EPS.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. bought 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.53 per share, with a total value of $55,147.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,737.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 290.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 33,476 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 24,902 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $360,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 998,298 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,882,000 after acquiring an additional 11,111 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,251,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,231 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

