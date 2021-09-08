Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $235.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

GPN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Payments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $218.81.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $158.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.69, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $153.33 and a 12 month high of $220.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $177.67 and its 200 day moving average is $193.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.98%.

Global Payments declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Global Payments news, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel acquired 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $173.48 per share, for a total transaction of $199,502.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,423,515.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $96,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,686 shares of company stock valued at $800,475. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 30.6% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,542,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,402,000 after buying an additional 1,296,998 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Global Payments by 9,101.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 825,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,841,000 after buying an additional 816,666 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Global Payments by 20.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,268,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $800,472,000 after buying an additional 715,042 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the first quarter valued at $137,518,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the first quarter valued at $104,623,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.