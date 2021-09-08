Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Homology Medicines from $37.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.20.

NASDAQ:FIXX opened at $7.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $425.88 million, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of -0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.57. Homology Medicines has a 1 year low of $5.94 and a 1 year high of $15.24.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.63 million. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 45.27% and a negative net margin of 271.18%. Equities analysts forecast that Homology Medicines will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 107.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 15,964 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Homology Medicines by 13.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after acquiring an additional 64,620 shares during the last quarter. Courage Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Homology Medicines in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Homology Medicines in the first quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Homology Medicines by 36.7% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 55,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 14,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.39% of the company’s stock.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

