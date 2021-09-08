Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Given New $606.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $576.00 to $606.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on REGN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $625.00 to $669.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $636.00 to $727.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $680.75.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $668.81 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $441.00 and a fifty-two week high of $686.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $613.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $536.09. The stock has a market cap of $71.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.15.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 51.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total transaction of $52,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,422,643.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.03, for a total transaction of $130,006,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 365,009 shares of company stock worth $224,872,342. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asio Capital LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% in the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,231,000. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the first quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 7,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% in the first quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

