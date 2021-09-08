Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) PT Raised to C$12.00 at National Bank Financial

Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial from C$9.75 to C$12.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Medical Facilities from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Get Medical Facilities alerts:

OTCMKTS MFCSF opened at $7.85 on Tuesday. Medical Facilities has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $8.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.08.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.2266 dividend. This is a boost from Medical Facilities’s previous dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th.

About Medical Facilities

Medical Facilities Corp. engages in the provision of surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in Arkansas, Indiana, Oklahoma, South Dakota, and California. Its facilities include Arkansas Surgical Hospital, Unity Medical and Surgical Hospital, Black Hills Surgical Hospital, Newport Center Surgical, City Place Surgery Center, and Two Rivers Surgical Center.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Facilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Facilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.