Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) PT Raised to C$12.00 at National Bank Financial

Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial from C$9.75 to C$12.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Medical Facilities from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.
OTCMKTS MFCSF opened at $7.85 on Tuesday. Medical Facilities has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $8.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.08.
About Medical Facilities
Medical Facilities Corp. engages in the provision of surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in Arkansas, Indiana, Oklahoma, South Dakota, and California. Its facilities include Arkansas Surgical Hospital, Unity Medical and Surgical Hospital, Black Hills Surgical Hospital, Newport Center Surgical, City Place Surgery Center, and Two Rivers Surgical Center.
