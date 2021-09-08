Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) Trading Down 1.4%

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF)’s share price was down 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.07 and last traded at $1.07. Approximately 2,135 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 27,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.18.

Lenovo Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LNVGF)

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group and Data Center Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

