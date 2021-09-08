TransAtlantic Capital (OTCMKTS:TACI) Stock Price Up 16%

TransAtlantic Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TACI) rose 16% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 1,040 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 21,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average of $0.24.

About TransAtlantic Capital (OTCMKTS:TACI)

TransAtlantic Capital, Inc operates as a shell company. It intends to invest in, purchase, develop, and sell within a diversified portfolio of commercial properties in the retail, office, and industrial sectors. The company was founded on May 22, 2002 and is headquartered in Vallejo, CA.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for TransAtlantic Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAtlantic Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.