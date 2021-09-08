Iochpe-Maxion (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) Stock Price Up 12%

Iochpe-Maxion S.A. (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) shares rose 12% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.03 and last traded at $1.03. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iochpe-Maxion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $465.27 million, a P/E ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.36.

Iochpe-Maxion SA produces and sells automotive wheels and structural components for light and commercial vehicles in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Maxion Wheels and Maxion Structural Components. The company offers heavy steel wheels; light steel wheels for automobiles, pick-up trucks, and SUVs, as well as light and medium-sized commercial vehicles; and light aluminum wheels for vehicles.

