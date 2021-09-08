ASML’s (ASML) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $704.50.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $861.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $361.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.86, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $763.13 and a 200-day moving average of $676.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ASML has a 1-year low of $343.25 and a 1-year high of $868.88.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ASML will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ASML by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in ASML by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in ASML by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in ASML by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. lifted its position in ASML by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 18.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

