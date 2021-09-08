Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Upgraded to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $60.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heartland Financial USA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.25.

Shares of HTLF opened at $47.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.25 and a 200 day moving average of $48.62. Heartland Financial USA has a 12 month low of $28.37 and a 12 month high of $54.03.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 28.82%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 33,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 11.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter worth about $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 21.7% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 59.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

