Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions’ (MGDDY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HSBC

HSBC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

MGDDY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $32.50 price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Get Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions alerts:

OTCMKTS MGDDY opened at $32.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.13. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a twelve month low of $20.92 and a twelve month high of $34.23. The stock has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of 40.81 and a beta of 1.09.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.