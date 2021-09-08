Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ARKAY. Citigroup started coverage on Arkema in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Redburn Partners upgraded Arkema from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $134.36.

Get Arkema alerts:

ARKAY stock opened at $138.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.46. Arkema has a fifty-two week low of $95.95 and a fifty-two week high of $138.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.57 and a 200-day moving average of $125.52.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter. Arkema had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 12.82%. Equities analysts predict that Arkema will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Arkema Company Profile

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment.

Read More: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Arkema Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arkema and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.