GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GCM Grosvenor is an alternative asset management solutions provider with assets under management across private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit and absolute return investment strategies. It operates principally in New York, Los Angeles, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Seoul. GCM Grosvenor, formerly known as CF Finance Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Chicago. “

Get GCM Grosvenor alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

GCMG opened at $11.44 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.59. GCM Grosvenor has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $15.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 0.06.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. On average, research analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 973.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,104,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,108 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 796.8% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,540,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,876 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 238.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,889,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,857 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,951,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,712,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GCM Grosvenor (GCMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GCM Grosvenor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Grosvenor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.