Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 350 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a CHF 350 target price on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 437 target price on shares of Rogers in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 360 price objective on shares of Rogers in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 425 price objective on shares of Rogers in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price objective on shares of Rogers in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 415 price target on shares of Rogers in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of CHF 365.46.

Rogers has a 12-month low of CHF 214.30 and a 12-month high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

