Nyxoah S.A. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.27 Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:NYXH)

Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Nyxoah in a report released on Thursday, September 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.22). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Nyxoah’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.37) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NYXH. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Nyxoah in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nyxoah in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Nyxoah in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NYXH opened at $31.02 on Monday. Nyxoah has a 12 month low of $23.15 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.30.

About Nyxoah

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

