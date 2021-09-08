Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.22 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note issued on Friday, September 3rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.32.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Securities upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Hovde Group downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.36.

TCBI stock opened at $59.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.79 and its 200 day moving average is $68.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Texas Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $29.44 and a one year high of $93.26.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.67 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,322,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $401,404,000 after purchasing an additional 104,580 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,881,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,951,000 after purchasing an additional 72,580 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,429,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,736,000 after purchasing an additional 690,845 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,811,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,529,000 after acquiring an additional 289,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,512,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,165,000 after acquiring an additional 563,915 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Rob C. Holmes purchased 8,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.29 per share, with a total value of $500,889.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,978,598.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy J. Storms purchased 4,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.83 per share, with a total value of $249,670.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,708.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.