Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Given New C$170.00 Price Target at CIBC

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$158.00 to C$170.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CNR. Scotiabank increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$145.00 to C$158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$140.00 to C$139.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup upgraded Canadian National Railway to a buy rating and set a C$140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$105.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Canadian National Railway to a hold rating and set a C$157.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$143.20.

TSE:CNR opened at C$155.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$136.37 and its 200 day moving average is C$137.50. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$125.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$161.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$110.25 billion and a PE ratio of 27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported C$1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.49. The business had revenue of C$3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.68 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 42.20%.

In other Canadian National Railway news, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 129,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$154.87, for a total value of C$20,034,935.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,777,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,133,805,119.08.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

