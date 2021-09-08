Payfare (TSE:PAY) Receives Buy Rating from Eight Capital

Eight Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Payfare (TSE:PAY) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$17.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on Payfare from C$9.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of Payfare stock opened at C$10.99 on Tuesday. Payfare has a 52 week low of C$4.51 and a 52 week high of C$13.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.67. The firm has a market cap of C$500.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Payfare Inc, a financial technology company, provides instant payment and mobile banking solutions to gig economy workers. The company offers PayFare, a platform solution for worker pay. It serves investors and financial institutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

