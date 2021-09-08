Transcontinental’s (TCL.A) Buy Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their buy rating on shares of Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a C$27.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TCL.A. National Bankshares upped their price target on Transcontinental from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Transcontinental from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Transcontinental from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Transcontinental from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$26.33.

Shares of Transcontinental stock opened at C$24.40 on Tuesday. Transcontinental has a 52 week low of C$14.69 and a 52 week high of C$26.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$24.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.41. The firm has a market cap of C$2.12 billion and a PE ratio of 13.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.08.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

