Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €13.13 ($15.45).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KCO shares. Warburg Research set a €15.50 ($18.24) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.10 ($10.71) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.60 ($18.35) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of Klöckner & Co SE stock opened at €11.37 ($13.38) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €11.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €11.11. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.80. Klöckner & Co SE has a 12-month low of €4.57 ($5.38) and a 12-month high of €13.49 ($15.87).

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

