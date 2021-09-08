Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Capital Southwest from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWC opened at $27.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.61. The stock has a market cap of $608.28 million, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.21. Capital Southwest has a 52-week low of $12.63 and a 52-week high of $28.33.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 79.95%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.61%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Capital Southwest by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Capital Southwest during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV acquired a new position in Capital Southwest during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. 27.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

