Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Chewy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith expects that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chewy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Get Chewy alerts:

CHWY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Chewy from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Chewy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Chewy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.76.

Shares of CHWY opened at $75.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.86 and its 200-day moving average is $82.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,791.00, a P/E/G ratio of 52.33 and a beta of 0.09. Chewy has a 12-month low of $51.25 and a 12-month high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Chewy by 343.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,497,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,663 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Chewy by 13.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,548,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,474,000 after acquiring an additional 908,588 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Chewy by 606.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 584,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,581,000 after acquiring an additional 501,682 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Chewy by 143.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 661,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,696,000 after acquiring an additional 389,688 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Chewy by 30.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,150,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,740,000 after acquiring an additional 268,012 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 77,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $5,829,782.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,016,794.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 37,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $2,798,316.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,748,579.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 281,289 shares of company stock worth $22,018,264. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

Read More: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.