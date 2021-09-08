South32 Limited to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.75 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:SOUHY)

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for South32 in a report released on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.75 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.25. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for South32’s FY2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South32 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded South32 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of South32 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of South32 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded South32 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SOUHY opened at $12.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.00 and a 200-day moving average of $11.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. South32 has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $12.47.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 0.89%. South32’s payout ratio is 18.06%.

South32 Company Profile

South32 Ltd. operates as a metal and mining company. It operates through the following segments: Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, South Africa Energy Coal, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, and Hermosa.

