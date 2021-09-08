Campbell Soup Expected to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share (NYSE:CPB)

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Campbell Soup in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.56. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Campbell Soup’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share.

CPB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.80.

CPB opened at $42.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.70 and its 200-day moving average is $46.60. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $40.05 and a 52-week high of $53.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 101.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.