Campbell Soup Expected to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share (NYSE:CPB)

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Campbell Soup in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.56. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Campbell Soup’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS.
Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share.
CPB opened at $42.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.70 and its 200-day moving average is $46.60. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $40.05 and a 52-week high of $53.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 101.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.
About Campbell Soup
Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.
Featured Article: Green Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.