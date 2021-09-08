Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Veeva Systems Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NYSE:VEEV)

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Veeva Systems in a research report issued on Thursday, September 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.62. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $296.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Veeva Systems’ FY2023 earnings at $3.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.98 EPS.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.11.

Shares of VEEV opened at $309.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $323.82 and a 200 day moving average of $291.55. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $235.74 and a twelve month high of $343.96.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.52, for a total value of $1,562,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,742 shares in the company, valued at $544,409.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.06, for a total value of $127,950.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,752,892.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,119 shares of company stock valued at $4,730,912 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 53.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Recommended Story: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.