DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU) in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price on the stock.

Shares of LON:DPEU opened at GBX 81.60 ($1.07) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 73.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 72.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,992.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.49. DP Eurasia has a 12-month low of GBX 29.80 ($0.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 89.60 ($1.17).

About DP Eurasia

DP Eurasia N.V. operates corporate-owned and franchised stores under the Domino's Pizza brand in Turkey, Russia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia. The company offers pizza delivery and takeaway services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 771 stores, including 550 franchised stores and 221 corporate-owned stores.

