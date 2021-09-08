Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) Given New GBX 3,960 Price Target at Liberum Capital

Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) had its price objective lifted by Liberum Capital from GBX 3,110 ($40.63) to GBX 3,960 ($51.74) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 3,600 ($47.03) to GBX 4,400 ($57.49) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.
Shares of DPH opened at GBX 4,832 ($63.13) on Tuesday. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of GBX 3,110 ($40.63) and a one year high of GBX 5,525 ($72.18). The company has a market cap of £5.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 116.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.85, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,937.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,222.87.
About Dechra Pharmaceuticals
Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians worldwide. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.
