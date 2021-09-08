The De-SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:DSPC) Shares Up 0.9%

The De-SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:DSPC)’s stock price traded up 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.48 and last traded at $24.48. 192 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 3,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.25.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.67.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The De-SPAC ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in The De-SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:DSPC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 16.47% of The De-SPAC ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

