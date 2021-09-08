Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on September 15th (NASDAQ:FNCH)

Finch Therapeutics Group’s (NASDAQ:FNCH) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, September 15th. Finch Therapeutics Group had issued 7,500,000 shares in its public offering on March 19th. The total size of the offering was $127,500,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. After the end of Finch Therapeutics Group’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Finch Therapeutics Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Get Finch Therapeutics Group alerts:

Shares of FNCH opened at $16.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.31. Finch Therapeutics Group has a 52-week low of $11.56 and a 52-week high of $22.50.

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). Equities analysts anticipate that Finch Therapeutics Group will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNCH. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 11.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Finch Therapeutics Group Company Profile

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

Featured Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Finch Therapeutics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finch Therapeutics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.